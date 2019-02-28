Witten Drops ESPN Mic to Catch Passes for Cowboys

After one year as an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, Jason Witten is returning to the Dallas Cowboys to resume his career as an NFL tight end.

Witten retired from football last year to take a high profile job on television in the MNF booth.

Working with Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland, the broadcast team drew mixed reviews from TV critics.

“We thank Jason for his many contributions to Monday Night Football and to ESPN over the past year and wish him continued success. We have seen many former coaches and players go into broadcasting before eventually returning to the game they love, so we understand Jason’s desire to return to the Dallas Cowboys,” ESPN said in a statement.

“In the coming weeks we will determine our MNF plans for the 2019 season,” the sports network said.

The Cowboys are reportedly paying Witten $3.5 million on a one year deal. There is also speculation Witten could become the next coach of the team.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a statement. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

Witten was a Cowboy for 15 years and played in the Pro Bowl 11 times. He ranks fourth in NFL history with 1,152 receptions, the all-time record for Dallas.

[embed]https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1101179275334610949[/embed]