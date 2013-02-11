Witnesses Set for STELA Hearing

The witness list has been set for the Feb. 13 hearing on the

reauthorization of the Satellite Extension and Reauthorization Act, the law

that allows satellite operators to import distant affiliated TV station signals

into local markets.

The law does not expire until the beginning of 2015, but the

process has traditionally been a long and contentious one.

The witnesses are Eloise Gore, chief of the FCC's enforcement

bureau; R. Stanton Dodge, executive VP and general counsel, Dish; Lonna

Thompson, executive VP, Association of Public Television Stations; Michael

O'Leary, senior executive VP, Motion Picture Association of America; and Jane

Mago, executive VP, National Association of Broadcasters.