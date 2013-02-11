Witnesses Set for STELA Hearing
The witness list has been set for the Feb. 13 hearing on the
reauthorization of the Satellite Extension and Reauthorization Act, the law
that allows satellite operators to import distant affiliated TV station signals
into local markets.
The law does not expire until the beginning of 2015, but the
process has traditionally been a long and contentious one.
The witnesses are Eloise Gore, chief of the FCC's enforcement
bureau; R. Stanton Dodge, executive VP and general counsel, Dish; Lonna
Thompson, executive VP, Association of Public Television Stations; Michael
O'Leary, senior executive VP, Motion Picture Association of America; and Jane
Mago, executive VP, National Association of Broadcasters.
