Witnesses Set for Net Neutrality Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has set the witnesses

for its March 9 legislative hearing on the resolution blocking the FCC's

network neutrality rules.

The 10:30 a.m. hearing, which will be followed by a markup

hearing on the bill, will feature one panel: Robin Chase, CEO, Buzzcar; Tom

DeReggi, President, RapidDSL & Wireless; Derek Turner, Research Director,

Free Press; Jim Cicconi, senior executive VP, AT&T; Prof. Shane Mitchell

Greenstein, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern Univ.; and Anna-Maria

Kovacs, Strategic Choices.

The subommittee held a Feb. 16 hearing on the FCC's Dec. 21

decsion to expand and codify its network neutrality rules. It featured all the

FCC commissioners, and was followed by the introductin of the resolution by

Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) who, along with his Republican

colleagues, were not convinced the rules were necessary. The resolution is

under the Cognressional Review Act, which creates a fast-track route to

nullifying agency decisions.

In a briefing memo, the Republican majority points out that

the resolution is not subject to amendments in the markup on the resolution to

immediately follow the hearing, but in a separate memo said amendments would be

accepted, as well as comments on whether such amendments were germane.

Democratic members Monday asked that amendments be allowed.