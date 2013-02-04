Witnesses Set for House Internet Governance Hearing

The witnesses are set for Tuesday's joint

House committee hearing on Internet governance and FCC commissioner Robert

McDowell is among them.

McDowell

was in Dubai in December for part

of the International Telecommunications Union telecom treaty conference, where

the U.S. and others refused to

sign the new treaty because it was extended to include Internet-related

language. In an unusual move for a bitterly divided Congress, both the House

and Senate easily approved resolutions going into that conference opposing

international Internet governance.

Also

slated to testify are David Gross, a member of the State Department delegation at

the Dubai conference; Sally Shipman Wentworth from the Internet Society; and

Harold Feld, senior VP of Public Knowledge.

The

hearing is a joint production of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Africa,

Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations Subcommittee,

the Committee on Foreign Affairs Terrorism, Nonproliferation, and Trade

Subcommittee and the Energy and Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee.