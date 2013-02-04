Witnesses Set for House Internet Governance Hearing
The witnesses are set for Tuesday's joint
House committee hearing on Internet governance and FCC commissioner Robert
McDowell is among them.
McDowell
was in Dubai in December for part
of the International Telecommunications Union telecom treaty conference, where
the U.S. and others refused to
sign the new treaty because it was extended to include Internet-related
language. In an unusual move for a bitterly divided Congress, both the House
and Senate easily approved resolutions going into that conference opposing
international Internet governance.
Also
slated to testify are David Gross, a member of the State Department delegation at
the Dubai conference; Sally Shipman Wentworth from the Internet Society; and
Harold Feld, senior VP of Public Knowledge.
The
hearing is a joint production of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Africa,
Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations Subcommittee,
the Committee on Foreign Affairs Terrorism, Nonproliferation, and Trade
Subcommittee and the Energy and Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.