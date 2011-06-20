Witnesses Set for Government Reform Hearing

The witness list has been set for the House Communications Subcommittee hearing this week (June 22) on FCC process reform.

They are: John Sununu, co-chair of Broadband for America; Kathleen Abernathy, EVP, Frontier Communications and a former FCC commissioners; Mark Cooper, research director of the Consumer Federation of America; Ronald Levin, Washington University law professor; Randolph May, president of the Free State Foundation; and Brad Ramsay from the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.

The Committee held an FCC reform last month, where it heard from the four commissioners still voting on items--Meredith Attwell Baker had already recused herself in preparation for exiting earlier this month for Comcast/NBCU.