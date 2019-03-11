Witnesses Set for Net Neutrality Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has named the witnesses for its March 12 hearing, “Legislating to Safeguard the Free and Open Internet.”

The hearing will be on a bill that the Democrats introduced last week, the Save the Internet Act, which would nullify the FCC's deregulatory Restoring Internet Freedom Order and restore the Open Internet Order of 2015 and its rules against blocking, throttling and paid prioritization.

Witnesses for the hearing are: Francella Ochillo, VP of policy and general counsel, National Hispanic Media Coalition; Matt Wood, VP of policy and general counsel, Free Press Action; Gregory Green, CEO, Fatbeam; Robert M. McDowell; senior fellow, Hudson Institute, and partner, Cooley LLP (and former FCC commissioner).