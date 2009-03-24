Witnesses Set for DTV Oversight Hearing

The House Subcommittee on Communications, Technology and the Internet has set the witness list for its DTV transition oversight hearing Thursday.

That's according to a list released Tuesday afternoon by Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-CA).

On the invitees list (all are expected to be there barring unforeseen circumstances) are Anna Gomez, acting secretary for communications and information, Department of Commerce (acting head of NTIA, which oversees the DTV converter box coupon program); Acting FCC Chairman Michael Copps; Mark Lloyd, VP, strategic initiatives, for the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, which got $1.6 million from NTIA for DTV outreach; Peter Morrill, GM, Idaho Public Television (a number of noncoms got waivers to pull the analog plug before June 12), Robert Prather, Jr. and Christopher Wood, VP, senior legal counsel, and DTV compliance officer, Univision Communications, which has been lauded for its outreach to the Hispanic community, one of the DTV at-risk populations.