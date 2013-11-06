Witnesses Named For Surveillance Act Hearing

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy has set its witness list for a Nov. 13 hearing on The Surveillance Transparency Act, which was introduced by Subcommittee Chairman Al Franken (D-Minn.).



The Act would boost reporting of programs under the PATRIOT Act and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).



Franken and Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) reintroduced the bill last week.



Set to testify are Heller, Robert Litt, general counsel, office of the Director of National Intelligence; Brad Wiegmann, deputy assistant attorney general, National Security Division, Department of Justice; Richard Salgado, director, law enforcement and information security matters, Google; and Kevin Bankston, director, Free Expression Project, Center for Democracy and Technology.