Witnesses Named for House Net-Neutrality Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has named the witnesses for its Feb. 25 network hearing.

The hearing title, "The Uncertain Future of the Internet," gives some sense of where the Republicans are on the proposal to reclassify Internet service providers as telecoms under Title II, not that the committee leadership had made any secret of its dislike of Federal Communications Commission chairman Tom Wheeler's plan.

The witnesses for the 10:30 a.m. hearing, which comes the day before the FCC's planned vote on reclassification, are: Robert Atkinson, president, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation; Rick Boucher, former chairman of the subcommittee and currently honorary chairman of the Internet Innovation Alliance; Larry Downes, project director, Georgetown Center for Business and Public Policy; and Gene Kimmelman, president, Public Knowledge.

