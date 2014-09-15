Witnesses for Matsui Net Neutrality Forum Lined Up

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) has lined up the witnesses for her Sept. 24 network neutrality field hearing in Sacramento.

Already lined up to here from them were FCC commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel, making a net neutrality road trip, as well as Matsui.

Now added to the dais are Catherine Sandoval, California Public Utilities Commissioner; Chris Kelly, former chief privacy officer for Facebook; David Lowe, president and GM of noncommercial KVIE Public Television; Rivkah Sass, director, Sacramento Public Library; and screen writer Melissa Rosenberg (Twilight), from the Writers Guild of America, West.