Witnesses Lined Up For Media Ownership Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has set the witness list for its June 11 hearing on "Media Ownership in the 21st Century," and it includes the chief of the FCC's Media Bureau as well as plenty of witnesses who can talk about the impact of continuing FCC regs—including the newspaper-broadcast crossownership ban on the broadcasting and newspaper businesses and investment capital.

Others on the panel are David Bank, managing director, RBC Capital Markets; Paul Boyle, senior VP of public policy, Newspaper Association of America (NAA); Jessica J. Gonzalez, executive VP and general counsel, National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC); Bill Lake, chief of the FCC's Media Bureau; Bernard Lunzer, president of the Newspaper Guild-CWA; and Jane Mago, executive VP and general counsel for the National Association of Broadcasters.