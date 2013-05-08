Witnesses Firmed Up for Senate State of Video Hearing

According to sources, the Senate Communications Subcommittee has lined up its witnesses for a May 14 hearing on the state of video.

In addition to the National Association of Broadcasters' Gordon Smith and the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's Michael Powell, as previously reported, the additional witnesses will be Stanton Dodge of Dish and John Bergmayer of Public Knowledge. Representatives of both Dish and Public Knowledge confirmed the appearances.

The hearing is one in a series of hearings announced by Sen. Mark Pryor (D-Ark.), the new chair of the subcommittee.