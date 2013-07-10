Witnesses Divided Over Draft FCC Reform Bills

The House Communications Subcommittee has posted the

testimony of witnesses in Thursday's FCC process reform hearing and it is split

over the issue of whether the current proposed bills solve the problem, though

not so much on the issue of whether there is some problem to solve.

A pair of academics on the panel -- Stuart Minor Benjamin of

Duke Law School and Richard Pierce from George Washington University Law School

-- said they had problems with the current draft legislation. Benjamin said he

shared "many of the concerns" that underlie the bills and was

particularly sympathetic to streamlining FCC reports. Those bills are ones that

would take a host of actions, includingimposing shot clocks and putting limits on the FCC's merger review function

to only narrowly tailored remedies and a companion bill that would combine FCC

reports.

But he also said that he had reservations about the main

bill, including that they were targeted at the FCC, which undercuts the

Administrative Procedures Act (APA), and that it could create the basis for

numerous legal challenges. He also argues that the merger review provisions

leave the FCC with "little if any role."

Pierce was even stronger in his critique. "The addition

of twelve mandatory steps to the FCC rulemaking process would be a return to

the uncertain, confused, ad hoc world of agency decision making that the

Congress wisely and unanimously rejected when it enacted the APA in 1946."

He says the new requirements would be extremely burdensome

and time consuming.

On the other side were analyst Larry Downes, Free State Foundation

president Randolph May and former FCC commissioner Robert McDowell.

McDowell, a longtime proponent for speeding/improving FCC

processes, is currently a visiting fellow at the Hudson Institute. McDowell

told Congress that reform begins at home, beginning his testimony by calling

for a fundamental rewrite of the communications laws the FCC has to enforce.

"Such a comprehensive rewrite has not occurred since 1996, and even that

left in place legacy 'stovepipes' that regulate technologies rather than market

conditions."

As to that FCC enforcement, he suggests the FCC needs the

ability to weed out all unnecessary rules by applying regulatory forbearance to

all platforms and industries, not just traditional telecom.

He also joined Randolph May in calling for a cost-benefit,

peer-reviewed market analysis of all new rules, which he says is

consumer-friendly. "Exercising discretion and regulatory humility while

being patient with markets can create a better experience for consumers,"

said McDowell. He also said that new rules that pass muster should

automatically sunset unless they can be justified "from scratch in new

proceedings."

May backs both bills and said the reforms are needed

"now more than ever." He focused on reforms of the rulemaking process

and merger review. Both he said are welcome changes. The former, he said,

"simply requires the agency to meet a higher evidentiary burden before

adopting or revising regulations. The latter he said would "go a long way

toward combating abuse of the transaction review process."

That merger provision's purpose is to address Republican

legislator concerns that the FCC is back-door regulating via merger conditions.

For example, Comcast is subject to the FCC's Open Internet order whether or not

a court throws it out because that is a condition of its NBCU merger.

Analyst Downes said that the draft bills "provide many

common-sense, modest, apolitical repairs, imposing needed structure on the

Commission's processes."

Testimony of James Bradford Ramsay, general

counsel of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, was

not available at presstime.