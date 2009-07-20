Witness List Released for Children's TV Act Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee has released its witness list for a July 22 hearing on rethinking the Children's TV Act and, as first reported by B&C, Julius Genachowski will be head of the hearing in his first appearance on the Hill as FCC chairman.

Also testifying at the hearing will be Gary Knell, President, Sesame Workshop; John Lawson, EVP, ION Media Networks; Sandra Calvert, drector of the Children’s Digital Media Center at Georgetown University; Cyma Zarghami, president of Nickelodeon & MTVN Family Group; and James Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media (Genachowski is a founding board member of the group).

The committee is also holding a hearing the same day on advertising and consumer protection. The witnesses for that hearing are: David Vladeck, director, Bureau of Consumer Protectio. for the Federal Trade Commission; Sally Greenberg, executive director, National Consumers League; Dr. Urvashi Rangan, director of technical policy for Consumers Union; C. Lee Peeler, president of the National Advertising Review Council; Greg Renker, co-chairman Guthy-Renker LLC; and Jon Congdon, president, Product Partners, LLC.