WISPA Challenges Title II

Add the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), which represents small and mid-sized fixed wireless broadband providers, to the list of associations and companies—nine at last count, now including WISPA—who have challenged the FCC's reclassification of Internet access providers under Title II common carrier regulations.

That is in contrast to the lone eventual litigant—Verizon—that challenged the FCC's 2010 Open Internet order, which did not reclassify broadband under Title II.

As was the case with most of the lawsuits against the new rules, WISPA says that they are "arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion, in excess of the FCC's statutory authority, contrary to the Constitution, and otherwise not in accordance with law."

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.