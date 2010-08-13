Wireless To FCC: Don't Tread On Us

Wireless advocacy group Mobile Future (AT&T, T-Mobile, among others) told the

FCC Thursday that it needs to take the "unique challenges" of wireless

broadband in mind when it considers a legal framework for broadband

Internet access service.

If it does,

says the group, it will recognize that reclassification would ignore

that uniqueness and "thwart innovation and investment in the wireless

space.



Among the

distinctions between wired and wireless broadband, they say, are the

spectrum constraints of wireless and the need for sophisticated traffic

management that hinges on a number of moving pieces,

including proximity to the cell site, topography, cell site capacity,

weather and the device accessing the network.



The group

made those arguments in a filing Thursday in the FCC's inquiry into

reclassifying broadband access as a Title II telecommunications

service subject to some common carrier regs.



The

commission is pondering how and whether to apply access regs to wireless

in addition to wired broadband given what it has acknowledged are the

"technological, structural, consumer usage, and historical

differences between mobile wireless and wireline/cable networks."



The wireless

industry has gained a recent convert to differential treatment for

wireless and wired broadband--Google-- which teamed with Verizon to

support applying only a transparency condition--informing

customers of how it is managing its networks--to wireless broadband.