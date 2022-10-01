WINK-TV Fort Myers Back on Air

CBS affiliate WINK-TV Fort Myers was back on the air Friday night (Sept. 30) from its transmitter site two days after being knocked out by Hurricane Ian after a storm surge flooded its broadcast center.

That was according to Mark Gilson, director of digital distribution at the station.

The power went out to the station during a newscast Wednesday (Sept. 28), but the station's anchors and meteorologist briefly continued to stream the news over Facebook and provided updates on Facebook and Twitter.

Ian knocked out power to millions in Florida and is expected to have cost tens of billions of dollars in damage.

As of Friday, the FCC said 6 TV stations in Florida had reported being knocked off the air by the storm. according to its voluntary outage reporting system.