Wimmer Returns To Covington & Burling
Filed at 10:01 a.m. EST on Apr. 29, 2009
Kurt Wimmer, senior VP and general counsel of Gannett, has joined international law firm Covington & Burling as a partner in the Washington office.
It is a homecoming for Wimmer, who was a partner at the firm from 1995 to 2006.
Wimmer's expertise includes content liability, First Amendment issues (he is a former journalist and board member of The Media Institute), and program licensing.
Wimmer will take a "leading role" in expanding the firm's digital media focus, according to the firm.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.