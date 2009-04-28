Wimmer Returns To Covington & Burling

Filed at 10:01 a.m. EST on Apr. 29, 2009

Kurt Wimmer, senior VP and general counsel of Gannett, has joined international law firm Covington & Burling as a partner in the Washington office.

It is a homecoming for Wimmer, who was a partner at the firm from 1995 to 2006.

Wimmer's expertise includes content liability, First Amendment issues (he is a former journalist and board member of The Media Institute), and program licensing.

Wimmer will take a "leading role" in expanding the firm's digital media focus, according to the firm.