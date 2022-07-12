Wimbledon Scores Watch-Time Win, While Baseball Is an Impressions Hit: TV By the Numbers
By John Cassillo, Analyst and Contributor TV[R]EV
With insights from iSpot.tv & Vizio’s Inscape
Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of July 4-10, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape, and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv.
Most-Watched Shows and Networks
Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).
Wimbledon wins watch-time for a second straight week as audiences watched Novak Djokovic collect the men’s singles title, while Elena Rybakina took home the women’s singles championship. The event accounted for 1.60% of minutes watched from July 4-10, up from 1.30% the previous week.
Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:
- Shows in syndication are big movers week-over-week, as Chicago Fire leaps from No. 30 to No. 9, Chicago P.D. hops from No. 24 to No. 12, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives pulls in at No. 13 (from No. 28), and Seinfeld climbs from No. 32 to No. 14.
- AMC’s Breaking Bad marathon helped the show break into the top 25 in our ranking with 0.42% of watch-time (after not being listed at all the previous week).
- Below Deck Mediterranean sails to an appearance at No. 18 in our ranking – thanks to its season seven premiere -- after not appearing among the top 50 from June 27-July 3.
- The Scottish Open pushes the PGA Tour’s minutes watched up from 0.52% to 0.74% week-over-week.
CBS is newly atop our list of most-watched networks, with 5.80% of watch-time from July 4-10. The network benefits primarily from the Scottish Open, its usual slate of daytime programming and Big Brother’s season 24 premiere.
Additional insights around the most-watched networks from July 4-10:
- ESPN jumps from No. 10 to No. 6 week-over-week, thanks in part to Wimbledon and Major League Baseball.
- Hallmark moves from No. 11 to No. 7 by watch-time week-over-week on the strength of syndicated shows like The Golden Girls, Reba and Frasier (among others).
- FX springs from No. 33 to No. 17 week-over-week, leaning on a Marvel movie marathon to coincide with the theatrical release of Thor: Love & Thunder, plus episode five of hit Jeff Bridges drama The Old Man.
- TNT shifts from No. 24 to No. 21 week-over-week, with audiences flocking to syndicated airings of NCIS: New Orleans, in particular.
Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions
Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.
MLB TV ad impressions are climbing at the season’s midway point. For the week of July 4-10, live games accounted for 2.71% of impressions -- up from 2.00% of impressions the previous week.
More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions:
- On the week, 15 of the top 25 shows by impressions are news- and talk-focused, led by Good Morning America at No. 2 (2.39% of all impressions).
- Big Brother’s 24th season premiered to 0.86% of impressions, which was 25th among all programs.
- ABC World News Tonight with David Muir moves from No. 6 to No. 4 week-over-week, increasing its share of impressions from 1.68% to 1.96%.
- Even with fewer matches week-over-week, Wimbledon didn’t lose much by share of impressions -- going from 1.48% during June 27-July 3, to 1.46% from July 4-10.
Fox News is No. 1 again in our ad-impressions-by-network ranking, delivering 12.44% of impressions on the week -- down slightly from 13.0% from June 27-July 3.
Additional insights around the top networks by impressions:
- ABC hops from No. 4 to No. 3, with Good Morning America accounting for 22.70% of the network’s impressions for the week.
- While Univision remains at No. 5 week-over-week, the network increases its share of impressions from 5.97% to 6.52%, fueled in part by primetime programs, which account for nearly 35% of Univision’s impressions.
- Fox Sports 1 flies from No. 24 to No. 17 in our ranking week-over-week, due in part to its typical slate of sports talk shows, plus MLB action and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
- USA Network leans on sports programming like the NASCAR Cup Series and Tour De France for its rise by share of TV ad impressions, from 1.44% to 1.56% week-over-week.
John Cassillo is an analyst and contributor with TV[R]EV.
