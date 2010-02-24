Wilmington Tests WiFi in White Spaces

Related: Wilmington Pulls Plug onAnalog TV

Wilmington,

N.C., which served as a test bed

for the DTV transition when it was the first market to pull the plug on

analog

in September 2008, has become another testing ground.

City officials on Feb. 24 will officially take the wraps off

a test of a municipal WiFi network (it has been up and running for over a

month) using the so-called white spaces between those DTV channels. The

mayor

of the town, Bill Saffo, will give other mayors a look at the network,

which

Saffo thinks could be a big money-saver for the town.

The network is the handiwork of Spectrum Bridge

and TV Band Service. The latter comprises private investors and is

locally

based. The former, which is supplying the database to make sure the

network

does not interfere with TV stations in Wilmington, may be familiar to

followers

of the white spaces issue. Spectrum

Bridge has put its name

in the hat to be the FCC's database service provider when it comes up

with

final certification procedures for operating unlicensed devices in the

TV white

spaces.

The "smart city" network, as they have coined it,

will not be competing directly with the wireless carriers for subs, the

companies say, but will be demonstrating uses such as energy monitoring,

government services, and public safety. Those are the sorts of "national

purposes" uses of broadband the FCC will be promoting in its National

Broadband Plan, due to Congress next month.

According to Bill Seiz, test-bed manager for TV Band Service,

they have been running wireless cameras for traffic and general

surveillance in

a park and on a highway. They are using the white spaces for water level

and

quality testing, and supplying public WiFi to a park and school. He said

they

are using the network as backhaul to provide wireless hotspots.

They have an 18-month experimental license from the FCC (TV

Band Service holds the license), but said they expect to reevaluate the

test in

April, including doing some cost-benefit analysis and developing case

studies.

The test also allows Spectrum Bridge

to test its database and showcase it to the FCC and others. "We know

that

you learn a lot from real-world deployments," says Spectrum Bridge CMO

Rick Rotondo, "how it interacts with the [devices] and can it keep you

from interfering with other protected users." He says that so far there

have been "no interference issues," either in this test or an earlier

one in October in Virginia.



Saffo says his city spends about a million dollars a year to

light ball fields. "Having the opportunity for our parks director to be

able to monitor the fields so that when the last team plays their game,

they

can cut the lights off we think will save us a heck of a lot of money,"

he

says, adding that the network offers a "tremendous opportunity to

deliver

WiFi to underserved parts of the community."

Given Wilmington's

place in history as the birthplace of the DTV transition, so to speak,

was he

concerned about the possible interference to TV stations?

"Yes, there has always been that concern," Saffo says.

"Obviously these people have been in our community a long time and

provide a

public service. So, whatever we are going to do in the experimental

phase, we

don't want to hurt them."