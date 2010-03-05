Williams: News Is Worth Paying For

NBC Nightly News

anchor and managing editor Brian Williams told a room full of journalists

Thursday (March 4) that news organizations need to invest in the kind of real

reporting that separates facts from information, and the public should be

willing to pay for it.

Williams was in Washington

to receive the Len Zeidenberg First Amendment award from the Radio Television

Digital News Foundation.

He used as an example of the importance of separating the difference

between two stories that he said greeted him as he got off the train in

Washington and prepared to do the news from NBC's bureau there. One story,

presented as an online fact, was that Chief Justice John Roberts was

resigning. NBC checked it out and he wasn't. The Website had to change its

story, but not, ironically, before a law professor conducting a Georgetown seminar

about unsourced reporting reported that the chief justice was going to resign.

Within minutes it had been Tweeted to the wider world, he said. The other story

was about a shooting at a Pentagon metro station that proved to be true.

Both were information, he said, but only one of them was

news that actually happened. "Information is easy," he said.

"Facts are very tough. They're best when they are right. And we've got to

be right every day and every night."

Williams suggested that that journalism's economic model

should stem from that adherence to the truth. "Facts should be worth

paying for.

Williams said that not only are a lot of people angry at the

media, but a lot of people want to be the media. He said that was fine, but

distinguished it from the professional journalists in the room, which included

CBS Radio reporter Cami McCormick, injured in Afghanistan last year. "A lot

of us in this room have been willing to give our lives for the First Amendment

we celebrate."