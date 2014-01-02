Wiley Rein Names Robert Benton Partner

Robert Benton has been promoted to partner at Wiley Rein.

Benton is a member of the corporate, election law & government ethics, and satellite practice, but specializes in communications transactions—he helped shepherd the Gannett/Belo deal through its successful navigation of the FCC and Justice Department—as well as dealing with venture capital and general mergers and acquisitions.

In addition, Colleen King, an associate with law firm Wiley Rein in Washington, has been promoted to of counsel—considered a principal in the firm but not, or not yet, a partner—in the communications practice.

In that position, she will consult clients on FCC matters including cable licenses, spectrum and foreign ownership issues, as well as mergers and transactions.

She was formerly a claims examiner at the Department of Justice.