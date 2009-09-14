Wiley Rein & Fielding Adding Four Attorneys to Communications Practice

Wiley Rein & Fielding is adding four attorneys to its communications practice, all of whom are just finishing up clerkships with either the Supreme Court or federal appellate courts.

The four are William Consovoy, Claire Evans, Brendan Carr and J. Michael Connolly, three of whom--all but Evans--are former associates returning to the firm.

Consovoy is returning as a partner effective Jan. 4, 2010, after clerking for Justice Clarence Thomas. Carr, an associate, is back as of Aug. 31 after clerking for Judge Dennis Shedd of the Fourth Circuit court of appeals. Connolly, an associate, is rejoining after clerking for Judge Jerome Holmes of the Tenth Circuit Court. He will be at the firm effective Jan. 11, 2010.

Evans joined Sept. 14. She had been clerking for Justice Thomas as well. She is also a former attorney in the Justice Department.