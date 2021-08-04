WideOrbit Releases Latest Broadcast Traffic Software

WideOrbit said it released the latest version of its WO Traffic software, the ad sales and commercial operations platform used by about 90% of local TV stations.

WO Traffic v 21.0 introduces an Electronic Material Instructions module. The module integrates with material instructions providers including ECN, PremiumMedia 360, ITN Networks and SpotGenie, and simplifies the exchange of new and revised instructions, helping broadcasters reduce errors and costly makegoods, while increasing staff productivity, WideOrbit said.

“WideOrbit has always been committed to continuous innovation and investment in our core products and we’re proud to continue that tradition,” said Will Offeman, WideOrbit chief product officer. “Our 21.0 release of WO Traffic includes the Electronic Material Instructions module, a significant step forward in automation for what was previously a highly manual process, and just one of several new features designed to help our broadcast TV and radio customers maximize revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.”

WO Traffic v21.0 also introduces an easier, more intuitive log editing; a new, customizable Inventory Analysis Report and improved New Orders navigation.