WideOrbit Names Toni Coonce as Chief Revenue Officer

WideOrbit said it named Toni Coonce as chief revenue officer, a new position at the advertising management software company.

Coonce will also continue as executive VP of sales at WideOrbit, which was acquired last year by Constellation Software’s Lumine Group.

“Toni’s strong leadership skills, hard work and dedication make a huge, positive impact on WideOrbit,” WideOrbit founder and CEO Eric Mathewson said. “Those attributes, combined with her consistent ability to forge strong relationships with clients, make her promotion to chief revenue officer both well-earned and well deserved.”

Coonce joined WideOrbit in 2006 as a TV account executive, She was named director of TV sales in 2016 and became executive VP in 2021.

Before WideOrbit, Coonce was with Marketron.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to collaborate across teams and verticals within WideOrbit,” Coonce said. “My focus will remain on sales, on growing revenue and, most importantly, on nurturing the client relationships that are at the heart of everything we do.” ■