WICT Signature Luncheon Moves to CES

The Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) Signature Luncheon has found a new home, and it is a big one.

With the shuttering of NCTA: The Internet & Television Association's annual INTX convention, WICT will now hold its luncheon at the CES 2017 show in Las Vegas Jan. 6. Last year's CES show drew a whopping and record-breaking 177,393 attendees.

WICT will have to move fast. The luncheon had been planned for spring at INTX, but now there will be only two months to put it together.

"On behalf of the WICT Board of Directors, we are very excited to bring the WICT Signature Luncheon to CES, the largest media and technology event in the country," said WICT president Maria Brennan in announcing the move. "As we continue to shine a spotlight on the business imperative surrounding gender diversity, CES offers WICT a strong platform to highlight progress and showcase solutions."

"We are happy to welcome WICT to CES, with its focus on ensuring women have every opportunity to excel in media and technology," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, which hosts the CES show.

The most recent WICT Luncheon was held May 16 at the Boston Convention Center in conjunction with INTX.

WICT spokesman Talton Gibson called CES the perfect partner for the group. “The fact that we are now partnering with the largest trade show in our space is a great fit."