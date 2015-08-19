WICT Names Touchstones Keynote Speaker

Women in Cable Telecommunications has tapped Leslye Headland to be the keynote speaker at its Touchstones Luncheon Sept. 28, part of the annual WICT Leadership Conference in New York that is, itself, a part of Cable Diversity Week.

Headland is a writer and director in film, TV and theater whose credits include Bachelorette (stage and screen), the film version of which debuted at Sundance, FX's Terriers, and About Last Night.

The luncheon will salute Woman of the Year Ellen East of Time Warner Cable and Women to Watch Bernadette Aulestia of HBO and Rachel Welch of Time Warner Cable.

Honorary chair of the luncheon will be Lisa Schwartz, executive VP at Sundance Selects and IFC Films.