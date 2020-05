WICT Names Magness Graduate Institute Discussion Leaders

Women in Cable & Telecommunications has announced the discussion leaders for its 2014 Betsy Magness Graduate Institute (BMGI) on Nov. 6-7 in Baltimore.

The BMGI program is for alumnae of WICTs' leadership training program and provides discussion of case studies and research on successful leadership.

Discussion leaders for the two-day event are:

*Lori Conkling, EVP, Strategy and Business Development, NBCUniversal

*Denise Denson, EVP, Content Distribution & Marketing, Viacom Media Networks

*Kristin Dolan, Chief Operating Officer, Cablevision Systems Corp.

*Beth Hanssens, CFO & SVP, Sprout/NBCUniversal

*Marva Johnson, Corporate VP, Government & Industry Affairs, Bright House Networks

*Gail MacKinnon, EVP & Chief Government Relations Officer, Time Warner Cable

*Kim Martin, Senior Advisor, AMC Networks

*Laura Nathanson, EVP, Sales, ABC Family

*Tonia O'Connor, President, Distribution Sales & Marketing, Univision Communications Inc.

*Kathleen O'Reilly, Senior Managing Director, Accenture

*Michelle Rice, EVP, Affiliate Sales & Marketing, TV One

*Savalle Sims, SVP, Litigation & IP, Discovery Communications, LLC

*Dane Snowden, Chief of Staff, National Cable & Telecommunications Association

*Marie Svet, Chief Revenue Officer, AccuWeather, Inc.

Time Warner Cable is the sponsor of BMGI.