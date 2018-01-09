WICT Names Global Board

Women in Cable Telecommunications has elected its 2018 global board of directors, which will be chaired by Marva Johnson, VP, state and government affairs (South), for Charter.



Johnson succeeds Martha Soehren, SVP and chief talent development officer at Comcast University and Comcast Cable, who is concluding a three-year term, becoming immediate past chair.



Leigh Woisard, SVP, public affairs, for Cox, will become a member of the executive committee and chair the Industry Relations committee. Lisa Rosenblum, vice chair of Altice USA, joins the board as a director-at-large.



In addition, Alex Shannon, VP of corporate development at Turner, will serve a one-year term on the board as emerging leader designee.