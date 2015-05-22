Wicker Schedules Hearing on FCC Lifeline Program

In the wake of a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on the FCC's Lifeline program, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Communications Subcommittee, has scheduled a June 2 hearing on that program.

Lifeline is a Universal Service Fund subsidy to provide basic communications service to low-income and hard to reach Americans. The FCC is migrating the fund from support of telephone service to broadband.

Wicker's office said the hearing would look at the efficiency and effectiveness of the program (GAO advised it to evaluate those performance goals), and preventing waste, fraud and abuse.

Scheduled to testify are Randolph May, Free State Foundation; Michael Clements, GAO; Scott Bergmann, CTIA - The Wireless Association; commissioner Ronald A. Brisé, National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC); and Jessica Gonzalez, National Hispanic Media Coalition.