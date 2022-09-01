WHNS Greenville Increases Local Content

WHNS Greenville (SC) is increasing its local output, including extending its 6 p.m. news to an hour September 12. Justin Dougherty and Tori Carmen are the anchors on that newscast and Kendra Kent the meteorologist. Known as Fox Carolina, WHNS is a Fox affiliate owned by Gray Television.

“When other stations in the market go to national newscasts at 6:30, Fox Carolina will remain focused on the Carolinas,” said WHNS.

Also on September 12, Fox Carolina debuts Access Carolina in the 10 a.m. slot. Margaret Burnquist hosts the show about food and drink, activities and travel in the Carolinas. Ava Braatz offers live reports.

“We provide the most local news in this area, and this is another example of Fox Carolina leading the way,” said News Director Marybeth Jacoby. “We have also added to our team at a time when many stations are shrinking. That shows our commitment to doing this right. Along with Gray Television we are determined to continue serving our community in more ways.”

WHNS is based in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market, which is DMA No. 35. The market is near the border shared by South and North Carolina.

Fox Carolina launches the market’s only 11 a.m. news in January. Fox Carolina The Midday News will be anchored by Hayley Spitler. “Every weekday Fox Carolina will be 100% local from 4:30 a.m. all the way until noon,” said General Manager Bryce Caldwell. “No other station in the market makes that kind of community commitment. Delivering local breaking news, First Alert Weather and insider information on the Carolinas’ best sports teams is our top priority. It’s what the people we serve expect from Fox Carolina.”

WHNS will also replay the 10 p.m. news at 3 a.m.

All of these newscasts will be streamed on the Fox Carolina News and First Alert Weather apps, along with apps for Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

WHNS has also launched Fox Carolina Tailgate at 11 p.m. on Fridays. Sports Director Beth Hoole and Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers host the show, which focuses on local sports. NFL alumni Patrick Sapp and Corey Miller offer insights.

WHNS mentioned a 10% gain in workforce, but did not say how many new employees that translates to. ■