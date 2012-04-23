Whiting: Anytime, Anywhere Video Still Primarily Means Traditional TV At Home

Nielsen

Vice Chairman Susan Whiting plans to tell the Senate Commerce Committee

Tuesday, April 24, that while video consumers increasingly are watching video

on the best screen available, on more devices and at more locations, the vast

majority of that anytime, anywhere consumption (91%) is still on traditional TV

in real time.

And while tablets and smart phones have fueled

an explosion in digital access to video, there are still are record number of

TV sets in American homes.

Whiting's written testimony, a copy of which

was obtained by B&C/Multi, is

based on Nielsen's latest State of the Media: Digital consumer Report

While 166 million Americans watched video

online in October 2011, and more than 117 million accessed the 'net through

mobile, she points out that is still mostly in short bursts rather than large

blocks of time.

The average monthly total of viewing on mobile

devices and computers is a little under nine hours, while the average viewer

watches a whopping 146 hours-plus of traditional TV on one of those record

number of TV sets.

YouTube and Netflix dominate online video

viewing, together accounting for over half 56% of the 4 hours, 31 minutes of

average streaming video per month.

She points out that 33.5 million mobile phones

now watch video on their phones, up more than a third (35.7%) in only the past

year. She concludes that "consumers are saying unequivocally that online

video will continue to play an increasingly larger role in their media

choices."

Whiting is joining IAC's Barry Diller and

other execs to talk about the implications of the migration of video from

traditional TV to the 'net.