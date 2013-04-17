White Paper: Don't Graft Legacy Regs on IP Voice

Applying legacy interconnection regulations to IP voice

traffic is not "needed, practical, nor efficient," according to a

white paper from Analysis Mason partner Michael Kende.

The paper concludes that "Internet services themselves

are not just undermining the basis for traditional regulation, but also

providing guidance for how network interconnection is achieved in the absence

of regulation."

AT&T has proposed its own model for guiding that

transition. The telco also asked the FCC to select some of its systems as test

beds for transitioning from legacy circuit-switched to next generation

services, and removing the regs they say encumber that move. Those encumbrances

would include extending interconnection to IP, which AT&T has suggested

would be grafting outmoded rules onto a next-generation technology. Kende

agrees.

The white paper was funded by Verizon, but Kende

says the conclusions were his and arrived at independently. Kende is a former

director of Internet policy analysis at the FCC.