White House Wireless Plan Draws a Crowd

If the White House's goal with its new government spectrum

proposal was to relieve broadband congestion, it actually contributed to it in

the short term via email reactions to the announcement that came pouring in

following theannouncement early Friday.





The plan has a big role for the FCC, and acting chairwoman

Mignon Clyburn signaled she was ready for duty.





"I want to applaud President Obama for his leadership

on this critical issue for our nation's economic growth and global

competitiveness," she said. "Today's Presidential Memorandum will

enable us to meet the challenge of unleashing spectrum for commercial use while

also ensuring more efficient use of spectrum. Doing so means more opportunity

for all Americans -- greater access to jobs, health care, education, and more.

The FCC will continue to work closely with NTIA, other federal partners, and

all stakeholders to achieve the goals set forth by the President in this

memorandum."





"The President's action today confirms and strengthens

the efforts of NTIA, working with other federal agencies, to allocate 500

megahertz of spectrum by 2020 for wireless broadband services while balancing

the spectrum needs of federal agencies," said NTIA chief Larry Strickling.

"Spectrum is an important driver of economic growth and innovation. The

Presidential Memorandum will encourage greater collaboration between industry

and the government necessary to facilitate greater sharing of spectrum and

ensure that agencies will utilize spectrum as efficiently as possible."



The Republican leaders of the House Energy and Commerce

Committee overseeing communications said they were also pleased, and signaled

they would hold a hearing later this month on government spectrum issues while

praising private industry for its key role in the successes the president

touted in a report on broadband improvements under his administration.





"We welcome today's announcement that the White House

intends to focus more attention on the federal government's own use of

spectrum," Reps. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said in a

statement. They are the chairs of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and

the Communications Subcommittee, respectively. "The nearly $80 billion a

year that private sector cable, wireline and wireless companies have invested

since 1996 spurred the remarkable broadband growth the administration also cataloged

today in its report. But as the Internet goes mobile, further growth will

require getting carriers more spectrum, an essential economic resource for the

21st century. Continuing its extensive work on spectrum reform and

opportunities for job growth, the Energy and Commerce Committee is planning a

hearing later this month to further its exploration of mutually beneficial

methods to help agencies fulfill their missions while freeing spectrum to drive

our country's prosperity."





Ranking House E&C member Henry Waxman added his support.







"I commend President Obama for issuing today's Presidential

Memorandum directing federal agencies to enhance the efficiency of their use of

spectrum and to eventually make more capacity available for consumer and

business uses," he said. "The initiatives outlined in the Memorandum

should generate ideas and solutions to provide federal users with better tools

to fulfill their missions while ensuring our nation's long-term spectrum needs

are met. I also appreciate the Obama Administration's continuing focus on

making more spectrum available for wireless broadband and technological

innovation..."





But Waxman suggested that legislation might still be needed

to get federal agencies to give up spectrum. "While I look forward to the

reports outlined in the Memorandum, I will continue to work with my colleagues

in Congress to explore whether there may be additional incentives to encourage

agencies to relinquish underutilized spectrum," he said.





Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), a former wireless executive

himself, liked a lot of what he saw in the president's plan.





"I welcome the administration's initiatives and hope that

the process outlined in the Presidential memo will be a step in the right

direction," he said. "I have long called for a thorough inventory of

all public spectrum assets in order to gauge usage and improve efficiency, and

have been frustrated by how this debate has dragged out over the past four

years. Federal agencies should have the spectrum they need to protect the

public, but no one should be warehousing spectrum. I'm also glad to see the new

Spectrum Policy Team will come up with recommendations for incentives for

federal agencies, performance standards for receivers, and specific timelines

for assessing current and future spectrum needs."





Rick Boucher, honorary chair of the Internet Innovation

Alliance and former chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee, seemed

sure it was a step in the right direction, but suggested more was needed.

"For spectrum-strapped providers -- and the millions of customers they

serve -- today's announcement is a great step toward keeping up with

demand," he said. "But it's just that, a step. What is urgently

needed is a concerted effort to have large swaths of government-owned and

underutilized spectrum repurposed for commercial auction. Hopefully these new

initiatives set us on a path to get there."





Given that the president's initiative includes investing

$100 million in getting government to give up more spectrum for commercial

wireless companies, those companies liked what they heard.





"Sprint appreciates the steps that President Obama and his

Administration have taken today to help ensure that spectrum is used in the

most efficient and effective ways possible," said Vonya B. McCann, senior VP

of government affairs at Sprint. "Every day, consumers, businesses, and

government are relying more and more on wireless broadband services. A steady

supply of new spectrum, along with continued improvements in technology and

innovation, are key to providing those services. The steps taken today lay the

groundwork for tomorrow's broadband future. Sprint looks forward to

participating in that future, and welcomes the Administration's initiatives to

ensure that all wireless carriers have the opportunity to acquire critical

spectrum to meet our customers' needs."





John Legere, president of T-Mobile U.S., also applauded the

focus on mobile broadband and for what he called a "series of important

initiatives aimed at freeing up government spectrum to meet growing consumer

demand. We look forward to next steps and working with this Administration in

the roll out of today's initiatives."





"Today's announcement by the White House is

important not just for the initiatives it lays out, but for the clear policy

direction it sets," said AT&T senior executive VP Jim Cicconi.

"We commend the White House for recognizing the enormous progress in US

broadband deployment, wireless in particular, and for their commitment to meet

the need for more spectrum so these investments can continue. In

addition, the new White House report, 'Four Years of Broadband Growth,'

demonstrates factually the dramatic pace of broadband investment that is

helping transform America- a success story that is undeniable, compelling, and

continuing." Cicconi said AT&T has invested almost $80 billion on

broadband in the past four years. "And, with the promise of

supportive government policies that encourage the construction of broadband

infrastructure, we're prepared to continue investing over the next four

years."





And the National Cable & Telecommunications Association

said: "The efficient and expanded use of spectrum for unlicensed services is

fundamental to the continued growth and innovation of our nation's wireless

ecosystem. Cable has invested heavily in unlicensed technologies, rapidly

deploying over 150,000 public WiFi hotspots throughout the country providing

Internet access to consumers when they are on the go. We appreciate the

President's direction to Federal agencies to work with commercial stakeholders

on spectrum sharing and other collaborative means of bringing additional

licensed and unlicensed spectrum to market.





"The President noted the exceptional progress our industry

has made in expanding the capability of broadband networks, saying that more

than 80 percent of U.S. homes now have access to next-generation, high-speed

broadband. As the nation's leading broadband provider, cable has injected

massive amounts of capital -- over $200 billion since 1996 -- to build a

powerful network that is available to 93 percent of U.S. homes. The

industry has also dedicated substantial resources to improving digital literacy

and broadband adoption through groundbreaking programs with non-profit partners

like Connect2Compete.





"We look forward to continuing our working

alongside the Administration on these critical issues."