White House Vague on 'Fake News' Awards

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was noncommittal about the President's much ballyhooed--or at least ballyhooed--Fake News awards.

The President had said the awards, for The Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media, would be handed out last week), but that was postponed until Jan. 17.

But when asked at the daily press briefing Tuesday (Jan. 16) whether that Jan. 17 date would hold, Sanders's answer was far from definitive: "We'll keep you posted on any details around that potential event and what that would look like."

The President and the Republican National Committee have regularly disparaged news outlets in fund-raising e-mails to supporters, one of which reportedly signaled the mock awards were on the way. The President confirmed it in a tweet.

Various journalist groups have called the President's attacks on the press one of the biggest-ever threats to journalistic freedom both here and abroad, the latter by providing cover to despots and dictators for their own media manipulation and marginalization.