White House:Trying To Get Embassy Assistance For Journalists

White House

Press Secretary Robert Gibbs said Friday that the White House continued to get

disturbing reports about the targeting of international journalists

covering the crisis in Egypt.

He said he had

discussed the issue with the President Friday morning and that he had

"dealt with our embassy on trying to get assistance for journalists to get

out of the country, some of whom have been held, many of whom have been

beaten."

He also

reiterated his warning that anyone held must be released and that the

attacks are "deplorable."

"The world

watches the actions of all of those in Egypt," he said, "and they

speak volumes about the seriousness with which the government looks at an

orderly transition."

The Committee

to Project Journalists said Friday it had documented over 100 attacks on

journalists, including destruction of equipment and detentions.

The situation

had appeared to improve Friday, with Tahrir Square the site of

chanting and dancing on what was called the "Day of Departure," though

President Hosni Mubarak has not agreed to that call as of yet, beyond saying he

will not run for re-election in September.

But CNN was

reporting that the situation was less calm on the side streets outside the

square, and the news net was not identifying the balcony position

from which it was able to cover the square.