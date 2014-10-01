White House Taps Comcast Exec For Secret Service Post

The White House has named Joe Clancy, executive director of Comcast Cable Security and a former member of the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security, as interim director of the Secret Service.

That follows the resignation of director Julia Pierson after recent incidents where a man was able to breach White House security — the President was not there at the time — and a contractor with a gun and a criminal record rode in an elevator with the President.

"Joe Clancy is an exceptional security professional who served our country as a member of the U.S. Secret Service and in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and who has distinguished himself throughout his career for his integrity and strong management skills," said a Comcast spokesperson. "During more than three years at Comcast he was an integral part of our security team and we are sad to see him leave. We are highly confident he will be an outstanding interim leader for the Secret Service and we wish him the very best.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.