White House Seeks New Term For Clyburn

The White House has nominated FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn to a second term, this time a full five years. That's according to her chairman and fellow Democrat.

"In renominating Commissioner Clyburn, President Obama has made an outstanding choice for the Commission and for the American people," said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski. "As I know from working with her for the past several years, Commissioner Clyburn is a strong leader, focused on helping all Americans harness the benefits of broadband. I congratulate her."

Clyburn's current term expires June 30, 2012, but she could continue serving through the next Congress unless a replacement were nominated and confirmed.

She joined the FCC in 2009, filling the unexpired term of Democrat Jonathan Adelstein, who left to head the Rural Utilities Service (RUS).

Clyburn would have to be confirmed by the Senate to a second term.