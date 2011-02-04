White HousePuts Wireless/Spectrum Reclamation At Top Of Innovation Agenda

The White House

Friday indicated that reclaiming 500 MHz of spectrum for

wireless broadband was a top priority of its tech and innovation agenda.

In a report

released by the White House, "A Strategy for American Innovation: Securing Our

Economic Growth and Prosperity," topping the list of new initiatives that it

says "will improve America's economic growth and competitiveness on many

critical dimensions," is the wireless broadband initiative.

The President

talked about that plan briefly in his State of the Union address, saying that

it would help get high-speed broadband access to 98% of the country within five

years. He has also made at least a couple of speeches in the past two weeks

promoting his innovation agenda and invoking the importance of broadband.

The report, an

update of a September 2009 report, elaborated on the plan, saying that it would

be possible because the government would be freeing up 500 MHz over 10

years to avoid a "spectrum crunch." That, the administration

suggested, would pave the way for advances in "health, education,

transportation, and other areas," all points the FCC has been making in

its push for broadband deployment and adoption.

The FCC made

that spectrum reclamation part of its national broadband plan. It has already

adopted rule changes to help find 120 MHz or so of that total in the TV

spectrum band, prompting broadcasters to bristle at the suggestion they

can afford to reduce their holdings just as HDTV is taking off, they have

multicast DTV channels to program and are on the move themselves via

mobile DTV.

FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski has said that he believes both broadband and broadcast

have a future, but has also pointed out that mobile broadband use is exploding

while the broadcast-only audience is under 10%, and that while some

broadcasters are taking advantage of all those new services, others are not.

Genachowski has

called for "speedy action" in Congress on incentive

auctions--Congress would have to approve paying broadcasters as an incentive to

get them to give up spectrum to be auctioned for wireless broadband.

At a speech tothe Free State Foundation on Friday, Republican FCC Commissioner

Meredith Attwell Baker suggested there might be too much emphasis on speed

rather than identifying the right spectrum to reclaim.