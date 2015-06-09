White House Press Room Evacuated

The White House press corps had to evacuate the press room briefly Tuesday after a bomb threat was received, according to the White House.

White house Press Secretary Josh Earnest, whose daily press conference was interrupted by the evacuation, said that the President had remained in the White House during the evacuation and that no bomb had been discovered.

When the evacuation was over and the press returned, Earnest got several questions about why they had been evacuated, then even moved further away from the room, but not the President. He was also asked why, if it was possible there was a bomb in the press room, perhaps even carried by someone in the room, why they were all kept together after they were required to leave.

Earnest said he did not know, and referred them to the Secret Service, while expressing confidence that the Secret Service had known what it was doing.