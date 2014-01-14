White House: President Remains Committed To Open Internet

The White House said Tuesday it would work with the FCC, Congress and the private sector to "preserve a free and open Internet."

That came after a federal court vacated the anti-discrimination and anti-blocking provisions of the FCC's December 2010 Open Internet order.

“We are still reviewing the court’s decision," said White House spokesman Matt Lehrich in an e-mail to B&C/Multi. "[T]he President remains committed to an open Internet, where consumers are free to choose the websites they want to visit and the online services they want to use, and where online innovators are allowed to compete on a level playing field based on the quality of their products," he said. "As we continue to review the ruling, we remain committed to working with the FCC, Congress, and the private sector to preserve a free and open Internet.”

The President is a strong supporter of network neutrality, as he was as a senator.

The President made network neutrality a campaign issue when he ran in 2008, and gave the rules a shout-out when they were approved in December 2010 under the chairmanship of his former law school classmate, Julius Genachowski.