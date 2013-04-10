White House Preserves CPB Funding

Big Bird's head remained safe from the

chopping block in the Obama administration's 2014 budget, though it will be up

to Congress to approve that and other proposals.

"[Wednesday],

President Obama submitted his Fiscal Year (FY) 2014 budget to Congress,

requesting full funding of $445 million for CPB's FY 2016 advance

appropriation," said Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) CEO Patricia

Harrison, who thanked the President on behalf of millions of Americans who use

public media.

CPB distributes the approximately 15% (on

average) of a noncommercial station's budget that comes from federal money.

"The

President's request reinforces the value of public media's in-depth news

reporting, our commitment to providing a safe place where children can learn,

on-air, online, and in the community, and our commitment to lifelong learning

through initiatives such as American Graduate helping to keep America's young

people on the path to a high school diploma," said Harrison.

The

issue of noncommercial funding became a presidential campaign flashpoint when

Mitt Romney suggested during one of the debates that he liked Big Bird, just

not well enough to keep funding the popular Sesame

Street character.

"I'm

sorry, Jim, I'm going to stop the subsidy to PBS," Romney said to debate

moderator Jim Lehrer. "I like PBS. I love Big Bird. I actually like you,

too. But I'm not going to keep spending money on things, borrowing money from China to pay for it."

But

it is not only Republicans that have taken aim at noncom funding.

The

co-chairs of the President's National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and

Reform back in 2010 recommended zeroing out funding for the Corporation for

Public Broadcasting as one way to help save $200 billion, but the President

wound up not acting on those and other recommendations that drew flak from

various quarters.

The

Association of Public Television Stations was also thankful for the funding. "We thank the President for understanding the value of local public

broadcasting stations who provide the highest-quality educational,

informational and cultural services to every American, every day, for

free," said CEO Patrick Butler.

But

his joy was not unalloyed. He said it was unfortunate and disappointing that

the budget also included "consolidation" to the Ready to Learn

competitive grant program, and phase-out of the Rural Utilities Service's

public TV digital transition fund.