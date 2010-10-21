White House 'Pleased' With FCC Spectrum Plans

Jason

Furman, deputy director of the Obama administration's National Economic

Council brought a shout-out from the President to FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski Thursday as part of the Commission's

spectrum summit in Washington.

Furman, who

moderated a panel on the spectrum crunch for mobile broadband, said that

the spectrum issue had been discussed with the President on a number of

occasions, that he was "personally excited"

and signed off on an effort to double the spectrum available for mobile

broadband, and that the President was "pleased with [Genachowski's]

leadership."

Furman was

surrounded by tech execs and analysts on the panel--from Qualcomm, Dell,

T-Mobile--who said it was critical to free up more spectrum to meet an

anticipated 35-times increase in demand, driven

in part by the proliferation of multiple device users. Genachowski

illustrated that point during his opening speech for the summit,

pointing out that he had two smart phones and a tablet (from which he

was reading his speech).

The Chairman said in that speech that the country was at an inflection point on mobile broadband.

"Historically, it takes between six and 13 years to repurpose licensed

spectrum for new uses. We need to get moving now. We don't want to

find ourselves in a spectrum crunch with consequences we can predict -

frustrated innovators, frustrated investors, and

frustrated consumers with the choice of lousy service or sky-high

prices," he said.

The other

side of freeing up spectrum is the broadcasters who will need to give up

some of their spectrum as part of the plan. "I'm pleased that

broadcasters are thinking seriously about what this

value proposition means to them, how it can help their business," the Chairman said. "I appreciate the constructive engagement we've had with

broadcasters on how we can make an incentive auction work."

That would

be the auction of broadcast spectrum given up in exchange for a cut of

the revenue generated, a move that will require congressional action.

Genachowski said

swift action by Congress to do that will be "a critical step toward

more efficient spectrum," but that the FCC needs to act now

to lay the groundwork for that.

