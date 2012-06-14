White House Officially Unveils US Ignite

The White House Thursday officially took the wraps of its

new high-speed broadband initiative, US Ignite.

As B&C/Multichannel News reported Wednesday,

US Ignite is a public-private partnership to promote high-speed broadband

networks and the applications that can leverage that speed to deliver a range

of services, from "advanced manufacturing, medical monitoring, emergency

preparedness" to the veritable host of others.

Among the private partners is Comcast, which will help

develop and test the apps, according to the White House.

"I expect that American innovators and entrepreneurs

will come up with other new ideas to take advantage of the capacity of these

networks to develop new, breakthrough applications," said FCC chairman

Julius Genachowski at Thursday's official unveiling.

Also as reported Wednesday, the president has signed an

Executive Order making a "dig once" policy the law of the land in

broadband deployment,

something that was pushed legislatively in the House by Rep. Anna Eshoo

(D-Calif.) and in the Senate by Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) with assists from Henry

Waxman (D-Calif.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.), respectively.

The White House will "facilitate broadband deployment on Federal lands, buildings, and rights of way, federally assisted highways, and tribal and individual Indian trust lands," including coordinating the deployment of underground fiber conduit on highway projects--the "dig once" portion of the order.

"We applaud President Obama on the announcement of new

government initiatives to spur demand for high bandwidth services," said

NCTA in a statement. "We also commend the efforts of Rep. Eshoo and

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mark Warner for their leadership in Congress to

encourage the adoption of â€˜dig once' policies that will lower the costs

deploying broadband infrastructure."

"Today, the president made a huge step toward ensuring that

every citizen of this nation has access to quality broadband," said

Commissioner Mignon Clyburn. "With this critical Executive Order, we usher

in a time of fewer barriers to broadband infrastructure deployment on federal

lands and buildings, making it easier to deploy high-speed Internet across the

entire country. I am proud to support this effort, and I look forward to

working side-by-side with the Administration to ensure its long-term success."

"Today's Executive Order will help bring the power of

broadband to every corner of this country," added fellow Democrat Jessica

Rosenworcel. "The initiatives announced today will speed deployment of

broadband infrastructure through nearly 30 percent of all land in the United

States and will foster the next generation of applications that will support

education, healthcare, energy, and manufacturing."