White House Nominates O'Rielly to FCC

As expected, the White House has nominated longtime

Republican congressional communications policy adviser Michael P. O'Rielly to

be the next Republican commissioner of the FCC.





He will fill out the remaining term of Republican Robert

McDowell, which runs through July 1, 2014, after which he will have to be

renominated. The Senate is preparing to exit for its August break, so O'Reilly

likely won't be joining the FCC before late summer or early fall.





O'Rielly is policy adviser to Senate minority whip John

Cornwyn (R-Texas), and was a top tech/telecom policy adviser to former Sen.

John Sununu (R-N.H.) and former Rep. Tom Bliley (R-Va.).





The choice was the President's, but by custom dating to the

Clinton White House, the president usually defers to the choice of Republican

Senate leaders.





O'Rielly's nomination must still be vetted and approved by

the Senate Commerce Committee, which should pave the way for a full-Senate

vote, and almost certainly approval, of both O'Rielly and chairman nominee Tom

Wheeler, barring a hold, which can be placed by a single, unidentified senator.





If there were a hold on Wheeler, for example, O'Rielly would

be highly unlikely to get a vote on his nomination in the meantime.





Sen. Ted Cruz has identified himself as one senator who has

issues with Wheeler. He voted no on his confirmation in the Senate

Communications Subcommittee, and warned that he may delay a vote until he gets

a better answer from Wheeler on the FCC's authority to boost political ad

disclosures. Cruz dos not want the FCC to follow the advice of some Democrats to

do through regulation what Congress failed to do via the Democrat-backed

Disclose Act.





The other FCC Republican, Ajit Pai, also a former Hill

staffer, sounded happy to have some help on the way.





"I congratulate Mike O'Rielly on his nomination to

serve as an FCC Commissioner," he said in a statement. "His

expertise, experience, and fresh perspective will be a tremendous asset to the

Commission as we confront the many challenging issues on our agenda. I look

forward to working with him and wish him all the best during the confirmation

process. "





"We congratulate Mike O'Rielly on being nominated to

serve as a Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission," the

National Cable & Telecommunications Association said in a statement.

"As a longtime congressional aide, Mike brings not only a wealth of

political experience, but also a deep appreciation for policies that will

promote continued innovation and private investment in communications markets.

As he continues his distinguished career in public service once confirmed by

the Senate, we look forward to working with him in this new capacity."





"On behalf of the wireless industry, we congratulate

Mike on his nomination," echoed Steve Largent, CTIA-The Wireless

Association President. "Once confirmed, the Commission will benefit from

his impressive depth of experience in telecommunications, consistent commitment

to public service and keen understanding of the vast importance that wireless

broadband drives our economy. We look forward to working with Mike on the broad

range of important spectrum and other wireless telecom matters that are pending

before the Commission and are vital to Americans continuing to enjoy the benefits

provided by the world's leading wireless industry."





When O'Rielly and Wheeler are installed, the FCC

will be at its five-member full strength.