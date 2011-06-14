White House Meeting on FirstResponder Net Scheduled With Biden, Genachowski

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.)

praised the White House for scheduling a meeting this Thursday (June 16) to

discuss the need to provide a nationwide interoperable broadband communications

network for first responders.

The President has already come out

in support of allocating D block spectrum to that network rather than

auctioning it to private companies, as some Republicans and the FCC's National

Broadband Plan proposed.

That allocation is central to

Rockefeller's incentive auction bill, which would allow the FCC to compensate

broadcasters for giving up spectrum, which would be auctioned to wireless

companies and part of the proceeds used to launch and operate the public safety

net.

Scheduled to attend the meeting

are Vice President Joe Biden, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, Homeland

Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, Attorney General Jeffrey Holder, and

Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley.

My hope is that this meeting and

efforts by other leaders on this will help get the Public Safety Spectrum and

Wireless Innovation Act to the Senate floor for a vote," said Rockefeller.

"For the men and women who risk their lives running into burning buildings

and chase down criminals each day without hesitation, we need to get this

done."

Rockefeller wants his bill signed

before the tenth anniversary of 9/11, having said more than once it was

unthinkable that the network had still not been built. It was one of the

recommendations of the 9/11 commission after firefighters died because they

could not relay potentially lifesaving info to each other.

The bill passed out of

Rockefeller's Commerce Committee, but still needs to get a floor vote, then be

voted on in the House or reconciled with a bill there that also seeks

allocation of the D block and creation of the network with incentive auction

proceeds.

In addition to paying broadcasters

to give up spectrum, the bill would compensate those who remain for moving to

make room for larger swaths of wireless spectrum, and cable operators for any

costs of accommodating those moved signals.

Republican House energy &

Commerce Committee leaders continue to push for auction rather than allocation

of the D block, which could prove an impediment to Rockefeller's 9/11 deadline,

although Rep. Peter King (R-NY) is the sponsor of the House version of the

allocation bill.