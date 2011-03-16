White House to Libya: Don't Hurt Journalists

White House Press Secretary Jay

Carney said Wednesday the administration was aware of the four New York Times

reporters missing in Libya, and urged the Libyan government not to harass,

detain or hurt any journalists.

The paper said that it had reports

that four of its journalists had been "swept up" by Libyan forces.

They are Anthony Shadid, the Beirut bureau chief; Stephen Farrell, a reporter

and videographer; and photographers Tyler Hicks and Lynsey Addario. It was deja vu for Farrell. He was kidnapped by the Taliban in 2009 (eventually rescued by

British commandos), according to the Times.

"We strongly urge the

governments in the entire region - in this case, those in Libya - to protect

journalists, allow them to do their work, do not harass or in any way detain or

use violence against journalists," said Carney in his daily briefing

Wednesday. "[O]ur overall stand is very firm that journalists, American

journalists, need to be allowed to do their work, not harassed, and not

detained."

Journalists covering unrest in Egypt,

Libya and elsewhere in the region have been threatened, detained, beaten and

sexually assaulted while reporting on the violence there.

Elsewhere in the Mideast, CNN was reporting that its correspondent, Mohammed Jamjoom, had been expelled today from Bahrain for reasons that were unclear. A CNN team remains in the country, and reporter Leone Lakhani was en route.