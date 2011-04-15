White House Launches Universal Online Password Initiative

The White House Friday released a National Strategy for

Trusted Identities in Cyberspace (NSTIC) initiative that it says will, among

other things, give online users a default level of privacy over sharing

personal information.

The president wants to create an "identify

ecosystem" that will provide a single secure one-time digital password to

log into "any web site." Online surfers would not have to

participate, but if they did they would get a "unique" piece of

software for a smart phone or card or token, obviating the need

to remember multiple passwords.

The goal is to "better protect consumers from fraud and

identity theft, enhance individuals' privacy, and foster economic growth by

enabling industry both to move more services online and to create innovative

new services," the White House said.

But the goal is also to protect online privacy.

"The Identity Ecosystem will provide more security for

consumers; it will also provide better privacy protections. Today, a vast

amount of information about consumers is collected as they surf the Internet

and conduct transactions," the White House said. "How organizations

handle that information can vary greatly, and more often than not, it is

difficult for consumers to understand how their privacy will (or will not) be

protected. The NSTIC seeks to drive the development of

privacy-enhancing policies as well as innovative privacy-enhancing technologies

to ensure that the ecosystem provides strong privacy protections for

consumers."

Online privacy bills were introduced last week and both the

Commerce Department and Federal Trade Commission have focused on providing more

choice and control over online information, including for targeted behavioral

marketing.

"Although individuals will retain the right to exchange

their personal information in return for services they value," said the

White House, "these protections will provide a default level of privacy

and will enable individuals to form consistent expectations about the treatment

of their information within the ecosystem."

The White House provided this example of how the new identity regime would work:

"Antonio, age 13, visits online chat rooms to talk to other students his age. His parents give him permission to get an identity credential, stored on a keychain fob, from his school. The credential verifies his age so that he can visit chat rooms for adolescents, but it does not reveal his birth date, name, or other information. Nor does it inform the school about his online activities. Antonio can speak anonymously but with confidence that the other participants are his age."