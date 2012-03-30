White House IP Protection Report Sites 'Great Strides'

The Office of the U.S. Intellectual Property

Coordinator's

just-released report on 2011 IP enforcement says the country has made

"great strides" in implementing its strategic plan to combat IP theft.

This includes a July 2011 agreement among major

ISPS -- AT&T, Comcast, Cablevision, Verizon, and Time Warner Cable -- studios

and music labels to fight online content piracy.

That

agreement called for a series of alerts to customers when their accounts appear

to be "misused" for infringement by peer-to-peer networks. Comcast

got into trouble at the FCC for its attempts to crack down on peer-to-peer

traffic, resulting ultimately in the FCC's codification of its network

neutrality rules.

Under

the agreement, ISPs, after six warnings, can act "to temporarily affect

the user experience in a manner that is reasonably tailored to educate the

subscriber, discourage infringing activity consistent with the Federal

Communication Commission Open Internet Order and in a manner sensitive to the

legitimate needs of subscribers of an Internet connection."

In

its order, the FCC left operators room to manage their networks to prevent

content piracy.

Among

the other strides cited was the Justice Department's seizure of at least $202

million worth of infringing goods since 2009.

The

post of Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator, currently Victoria

Espinel, was created by Congress in the PRO IP Act of 2008.

"Protecting

America's innovation and creativity is a critical part of being competitive in

the global economy Protecting what we invent, create and produce is always

important," said Espniel in a letter to the President and Congress

presenting the report, "but at this time, when every job matters, it is

especially important that we stop theft that harms our businesses and threatens

jobs here at home."

The

report talks about the inclusion of some Administration recommendations as part

of the PROTECT IP Act and Stop Online Piracy Act, though it does not mention

that both those bills suffered very public deaths at the hands of Google and

others.