White House Investing $100 Million in Government Spectrum Initiative

The White House Friday is announcing a $100 million,

multi-prong initiative to free up more government spectrum via spectrum sharing

and spectrum efficiency that could also allow for relinquishing spectrum. That

is according to a White House official on background.





At the same time, the Administration is releasing a report

promoting the advances and investment in broadband under the Obama

administration.





Two years ago, the president called for what he said was a

deficit reduction plan to deploy high-speed wireless services to at least 98%

of Americans, including those in more remote rural communities, while freeing

up spectrum through incentive auctions, spurring innovation, and creating a

nationwide, interoperable wireless network for public safety. He included his

wireless broadband deployment plan as part of the American Jobs Act.





The new initiatives include a presidential directive to

federal agencies "to enhance the efficiency of their use of spectrum and

make more capacity available to satisfy the skyrocketing demand of consumer and

business broadband users."





The memorandum creates a White House-based Spectrum Policy

Team to oversee implementation and make further recommendations.





The president is also pledging $100 million in R&D

support. By September, the National Science Foundation will award $23 million

in spectrum-sharing research and development grants and DARPA will announce the

first of a planned $60 million in contracts for federal spectrum sharing

efforts over the next five years.





The National Telecommunications and Information

Administration and the National Institute of Standards and Technology will

spend another $17.5 million on spectrum and advanced communications research

and to encourage more public-private collaboration.





There will also be a Spectrum Technology Day to

"showcase advances in spectrum sharing and other innovations aimed at

solving the so-called 'spectrum crunch.'"





"Connecting the middle class to the benefits of the

digital age is a critical piece of the president's economic plan," said

the official. "To create jobs and grow wages at home, and to compete in

the global information economy, we have a national imperative to deliver fast,

affordable and reliable service to all corners of the United States. Moreover,

the construction of broadband infrastructure itself is a major driver of

American investment and job creation."





The administration has been under pressure from Congress to

find more government spectrum to contribute to the 500 MHz the president wants

to free up by the end of the decade.





The broadcast incentive auctions could free up as much 120

MHz, though likely less given spectrum coordination issues with Canada and

Mexico, and NTIAhas found about 200 more.





The new initiative is the second in as many weeks. On June

6, the [resident announced the ConnectED initiative to connect 99% of students

to high speed broadband (at least 100 Mbps, and preferably 1 gigabit) within

five years with the help of the FCC's E-rate subsidy program.





In association with the new initiative, the White House

released a report, Four Years of Broadband growth, that as its name suggests,

touts the administration's broadband efforts to date, including the "light

touch" network neutrality regs.





It also suggests that while current government definitions

of high-speed are 3 Mbps downstream and 768 kbps upstream, or in some cases 4

Mbps/1 Mbps, "10 Mbps downstream is an increasingly 'basic' speed,"

but even more is likely needed.





The report identifies the Obama's key contributions to

broadband advancement as "(1) stoking broadband investment through the

Recovery Act; (2) providing tax incentives for business investment; (3) freeing

up spectrum for mobile broadband; and (4) a light-touch, multi-stakeholder

approach to regulation that has fostered both innovation in applications and

deployment of infrastructure."





But the Administration can't toot its own horn without

making some noise for the private industry that did most of the investing and

build-out, which is inherent in the stats it cites, though it ties them to

Administration's economic and regulatory policies.





"By nearly any metric the last four years have been a

period of tremendous growth in broadband infrastructure, access, and the

digital economy upon which they rely," the report says. "Today, about

91% of Americans have access to wired broadband speeds of at least 10 Mbps

downstream, and 81% of Americans have access to similarly fast mobile wireless

broadband."





And private industry gets much of the credit. "[T]he

private sector has been driving important advances in infrastructure and

technology," the report says. "In fact, since President Obama took

office in early 2009, nearly $250 billion in private capital has been invested

in U.S. wired and wireless broadband networks. In just the last two years, more

high-speed fiber cables have been laid in the United States than in any similar

period since 2000."





But the report also says many markets are subject to limited

competition and that "significant challenges remain in adoption, price and

speed."





"Spectrum

is the lifeblood of our Nation's wireless economy. It is a scarce public

resource that must be used wisely. That's why I applaud today's Presidential

Memorandum: it represents an innovative new strategy to help meet our Nation's

growing spectrum needs," said Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), chairman of the

Senate Commerce Committee. "Providing greater transparency; directing

federal agencies to be more efficient and to provide data on their actual

spectrum use; calling for incentives for federal users to share or relinquish

spectrum are all critical to identifying more spectrum."